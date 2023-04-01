4 arrested in Ramban: Police

Ramban: Police in Ramban arrested four persons after they recovered 8.5 gm Heroin from their possession in Ramban and Gool.
Police said that during checking, it intercepted a tipper JK21E 8015 heading towards Ramban from Karool and on seeing Police, the driver and his companion acted suspiciously.
On their physical search, 2 gm heroin was recovered from their possession.
Police said Bali Singh, son of Pardeep Singh of Tatarsoo, Ramban, and Muhammad Rohit, son of Muhammad Iqbal of Parnote, Ramban were arrested on the spot.
In another incident, Police intercepted a person near Public Health Centre (PHC), Gool for checking and during his physical search 1 gm Heroin was recovered from the possession of Ajaz Ahmad alias Kaku of Parthmulla, Gool.
Police said that during sustained questioning Aijaz disclosed that he bought the contraband from a shop located in the main market of Gool.
They said that the shopkeeper Imtiyaz Ahmad of Zalas, Gool was also arrested, who on sustained questioning disclosed that he had concealed 5 to 6 gm of heroin in his shop.
Later, a Police team along with Executive Magistrate Gool raided the shop and recovered 5.5 gm heroin from the shop.
Police registered two separate cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Ramban and Gool.