4 Bills restructuring reservation; LA representation in J&K introduced in Lok Sabha

As per the data available with Government of Jammu and Kashmir, there are currently forty-six thousand five hundred and seventeen families having one lakh fifty-eight thousand nine hundred and seventy-six persons registered with the Relief Organisation of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir who have got registered over a period of last three decades.

In the wake of the 1947 Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir, thirty-one thousand seven hundred and seventy-nine families migrated from Pakistan occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, twenty-six thousand three hundred and nineteen families settled in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and remaining five thousand four hundred and sixty families moved out of the Jammu and Kashmir to other parts of the country. Further, during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, ten thousand and sixty-five more families were displaced from Chhamb Niabat area. Of these, three thousand and five hundred families were displaced during the 1965 war and six thousand five hundred and sixty-five families were displaced during the 1971 war. As such, a total of forty-one thousand eight hundred and forty-four families were displaced during 1947-48, 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

“The Delimitation Commission, while undertaking the delimitation process of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, received many representations from the “Kashmiri Migrants” and also “Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir” regarding reservation of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve their political rights and identity. The Delimitation Commission, after considering the matter in depth, recommended for representation of communities of “Kashmiri Migrants” and “Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir” in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by way of nomination,” the statement mentioned.

“As per sub-section (4) of section 14 of the Act, twenty-four seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been reserved for the people residing in the area of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan. The said seats shall remain vacant until the area under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied and the people residing in that area elect their representatives. The representation of the “Kashmiri Migrants” and “Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir” in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be given on lines of section 15 of the Act, which provides for the representation of women,” it added.

PAHARI ETHNIC GROUP. KOLI, PADDARI, GADDA BRAHMINS TO GET ST STATUS

“The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023” introduced by the Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda proposed to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989, to include the communities of “Gadda Brahmin”, “Koli”, “Paddari Tribe” and “Pahari Ethnic Group” in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement of Objects and Reasons spelt out that in accordance with the constitutional provisions, the first list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was notified vide the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989. This list of Scheduled Tribes was amended vide the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 1991.

By virtue of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, this list of Scheduled Tribes, presently applies to both the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.