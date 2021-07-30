4 CRPF personnel, 1 civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Srinagar: Four Central Reserve Police Force personnel and a civilian were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a naka party at Khanpora Bridge in Baramulla district on Friday morning.

The wounded CRPF personnel were identified by police as ASI Kisku, constable Dayananad Kumar, Kamlesh Singh and Gautam Mandal. The injured civilian was identified as Muhammad Akbar.

“Five persons including four CRPF and one civilian were injured in grenade lobbed by the militants,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir. “All of them have received minor injuries and safe.”

The SSP said that grenade was lobbed at the naka jointly managed by the Police and paramilitary CRPF. “Hunt is on to track the culprits.”