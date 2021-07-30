4 CRPF personnel, 1 civilian injured in Baramulla grenade attack
Srinagar: Four Central Reserve Police Force personnel and a civilian were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a naka party at Khanpora Bridge in Baramulla district on Friday morning.
The wounded CRPF personnel were identified by police as ASI Kisku, constable Dayananad Kumar, Kamlesh Singh and Gautam Mandal. The injured civilian was identified as Muhammad Akbar.
“Five persons including four CRPF and one civilian were injured in grenade lobbed by the militants,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir. “All of them have received minor injuries and safe.”
The SSP said that grenade was lobbed at the naka jointly managed by the Police and paramilitary CRPF. “Hunt is on to track the culprits.”
Sources said that soon after the incident traffic in area remained disrupted and people ran for safer places. Senior police, army and paramilitary forces officers reached the spot to take the stock of situation. A cordon and search operation was also carried out in the area, however no one was arrested.
They said that in the backdrop of grenade attack security in entire Baramulla town was beefed up and patrolling intensified. Random frisking of vehicles and two wheelers was also being carried out.