4 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: Four employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) died in an accident on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway at Trungal, Assar on Monday.
Three persons died on the spot whereas one person succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu late Monday evening.
The dead included an executive engineer, a superintendent engineer, an assistant executive engineer, and a driver.
Locals said that the area was witnessing heavy rains when the accident occurred.
Police said a vehicle (JK02CC 0701) on its way to Batote from Doda skidded off the road and fell into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Trungal near Assar resulting in the death of three persons on the spot whereas one person sustained critical injuries.
They said that after receiving information about the accident, a Police team from Police Station Assar and locals of the area reached the spot and started a rescue operation.
Police said that after hectic efforts, the bodies of the three persons were retrieved from the gorge and shifted to Public Health Centre Assar for identification.
They said one critically injured was also retrieved from the gorge and shifted to PHC Assar for treatment.
Later, Police identified the deceased persons as Executive Engineer PWD (Road and Buildings), Doda, Muhammad Rafiq Shah of Poonch, who was living at Jammu, Assistant Executive Engineer, Kamal Kishore Sharma of Ramban, who was living at Udhampur, and driver Muhammad Rafiq of Doda.
They identified the injured as Superintendent Engineer Suresh Kumar.
Police said that the bodies of the deceased persons were handed over to their respective families after completing legal medical formalities.
They said that the injured Superintendent Engineer was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu where his condition is stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, hospital officials said the Superintendent Engineer Suresh Kumar of Tringla, Batote, Jammu succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
SHO Police Station Assar, Bhuvinder Kotwal said that fog and low visibility were reasons for the accident.
Police registered a case in this regard at the Police Station Assar of Doda.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also expressed shock at the accidental death of senior engineers and the driver in the road mishap.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said that every-possible assistance would be provided to the bereaved family.
Mehta also wished speedy recovery to the Superintending Engineer, Suresh Kumar who sustained critical injuries in the accident and prayed to the almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls.