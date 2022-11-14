4 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: Four employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) died in an accident on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway at Trungal, Assar on Monday.

Three persons died on the spot whereas one person succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu late Monday evening.

The dead included an executive engineer, a superintendent engineer, an assistant executive engineer, and a driver.

Locals said that the area was witnessing heavy rains when the accident occurred.