4 dead, 10 injured in Karnah accident

Kupwara: At least four persons died while 10 others were injured after a vehicle met an accident in the Gabra area of Karnah border town in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

An official said that the driver lost control over the wheel at Nati Top Gabra due to which the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, resulting in the on-spot death of four persons including three women.

He said that following the accident, locals and Police launched a rescue operation and evacuated the injured to Sub District Hospital Tangdhar.

The deceased have been identified as Saida Nazir, 22, Muhammad Sayed Raina, 55, Razia Manzoor, 18, and Nusrat Begum, 33, all residents of Nowagabra village of Karnah.

The injured have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Babazad, 70, Shaheena Begum, 25, Sarjeela Begum, 25, Adeeba Bano, 6, Adeeb Amjid, 10, Riyaz Karim, 35, Muhammad Ismail Chechi, 30, driver Muhammad Shafi, 35, and Rufaidha Begum, 45, all residents of Nowagabra, Karnah.