4 deaths,703 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Four people succumbed to COVID19 in J&K today, the highest single day toll in the past four weeks. The case tally also shot up beyond 700 mark and rested at 703 today.

In a major concern, on Monday, the number of active cases in J&K crossed 4000. With 4024 active cases, over 2600 of these detected in the past six days only, the UT is under a steeply rising COVID19 wave. A health official said that the number of cases has been rising dramatically especially in the Jammu division. He said that currently a very small number of those found positive were hospitalised but the number was going up every day.

“Very soon, we may have a stress situation in hospitals,” he said. The official said in the past week, the number of patients on hospital beds has doubled.