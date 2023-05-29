4 die, 1 injured in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: A 67-year-old doctor and his younger brother were among four persons dead while one person was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and after rolling down 300 feet landed on the banks of River Chenab at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district on Monday.
Locals, volunteers of Ababeel and Al-Khair, Police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that a vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu when the driver lost control over the wheel while overtaking another vehicle and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into River Chenab.“Four bodies have been retrieved and one injured was shifted to GMC Doda,” Qayoom said.
The deceased have been identified as Ved Prakash, 67, and his brother Parshad, 60, son of Amar Nath, Roda Devi, 52, wife of Om Prasad of Gajoth Bhalla and Raj Kumari, 56, wife of Ram Rattan of Bharasu.