4 die, 1 injured in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: A 67-year-old doctor and his younger brother were among four persons dead while one person was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and after rolling down 300 feet landed on the banks of River Chenab at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district on Monday.

Locals, volunteers of Ababeel and Al-Khair, Police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.