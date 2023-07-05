4 die, 8 critically injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Three women among four passengers died while eight others sustained critical injuries in an accident that took place on Thanamandi Bhangai road in Rajouri.

Police said that the accident occurred on Tuesday night when a vehicle on way to Bhangai village of Thanamandi was carrying members of three families from Bufliyaz, Poonch where they had gone to attend the last rites of one of their relatives.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel on the Thanamandi Bhangai road when these passengers were hardly a few hundred meters away from their locality.

“Twelve passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were all shifted by locals and Police to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Thanamandi where four of them were declared dead,” Police said.

The four dead persons have been identified as Shamim Akhtar, 55, wife of Munir Hussain; Rubina Kouser, 35, wife of Parvez Ahmad; Zarina Begum, 38, wife of Muhammad Azam; and Muhammad Younis, 38, son of Muhammad Sadiq, all resident of Bhangai.

The eight critically injured persons have been identified as