4 die, 8 critically injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Three women among four passengers died while eight others sustained critical injuries in an accident that took place on Thanamandi Bhangai road in Rajouri.
Police said that the accident occurred on Tuesday night when a vehicle on way to Bhangai village of Thanamandi was carrying members of three families from Bufliyaz, Poonch where they had gone to attend the last rites of one of their relatives.
Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel on the Thanamandi Bhangai road when these passengers were hardly a few hundred meters away from their locality.
“Twelve passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were all shifted by locals and Police to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Thanamandi where four of them were declared dead,” Police said.
The four dead persons have been identified as Shamim Akhtar, 55, wife of Munir Hussain; Rubina Kouser, 35, wife of Parvez Ahmad; Zarina Begum, 38, wife of Muhammad Azam; and Muhammad Younis, 38, son of Muhammad Sadiq, all resident of Bhangai.
The eight critically injured persons have been identified as
Shaheen Begum, 40, wife of Muhammad Sadiq; Zaitoon Begum, 35, wife of Muhammad Farooq; Shaheen Begum, 45, wife of Hakam Din; Begum Jaan, 50, wife of Fazal Hussain; Fatima Begum, 60, wife of Muhammad Makhna; Suriya Begum, 35, wife of Muhammad Qasim; Kulsoom Begum, 40, wife of Barkat Hussain; and
Muhammad Qasim, 60, son of Ghulam Hussain, all residents of Bhangai.
Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thanamandi, Imtiaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that all the eight injured persons have been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Rajouri for treatment and all were in critical condition.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal visited GMC&H Rajouri and inquired about the injured patients.
He said that among the eight injured patients one had been shifted to Army Hospital as he was an ex-serviceman.
He said that a team of doctors was providing the best possible medical care to the injured and the administration would take good care of them.