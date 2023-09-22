4 die in Qazigund accident

Qazigund: Four persons travelling in a cab died in an accident while three others suffered grievous injuries in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nawaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Begum, Maroof Ahmad Bhat, and

Absha Banoo, all residents of Doda.

The incident occurred at Levdora when the vehicle (JK06B 0901) rammed into a truck.

An official said that the collision left seven travelers injured.

"They were soon shifted to the Emergency Hospital in Qazigund for treatment where one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries,” officials said.

They said that the other injured were rushed to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, given the grave nature of their injuries.

"Of the four, three died at the facility," officials said.