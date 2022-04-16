4 drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kupwara

Four among the five persons detained under PSA involved in drugs peddling have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Mir son of Ghulam Qadir Mir resident of Muqam Shahwali Drugmulla, Majid Rehman Khan son of Abdul Rehman Khan resident of Haihama, Ghulam Nabi Lone son of Ali Mohammad Lone resident of Sarbal Mohalla Guzriyal Kralpora and Atta Mod Khan son of Amanullah Khan a resident of Halmatpora Check Kupwara.

The fifth person booked under PSA has been identified as Danish Manzoor Zargar son of Manzoor Ahmad Zargar a resident of Tikker Kupwara.