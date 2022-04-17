4 DySPs get new postings

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has ordered the adjustment of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the posting of yet another DySP, under orders of transfer to PC Chadoora.

As per an order issued by the DGP, Arun Kumar DYSP (JKPS-2004) has been adjusted as DySP IR-11th Battalion against available vacancy; Syed Sleet Shah, DySP (JKPS-2015) has been adjusted as DySP PC Srinagar against available vacancy and Mohammad Anzer DySP (JKPS-2018) has been adjusted as DySP PC Chadoora vice Zakir Shaheen Mirza.