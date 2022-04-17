4 DySPs get new postings

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has ordered the adjustment of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the posting of yet another DySP, under orders of transfer to PC Chadoora.
As per an order issued by the DGP, Arun Kumar DYSP (JKPS-2004) has been adjusted as DySP IR-11th Battalion against available vacancy; Syed Sleet Shah, DySP (JKPS-2015) has been adjusted as DySP PC Srinagar against available vacancy and Mohammad Anzer DySP (JKPS-2018) has been adjusted as DySP PC Chadoora vice Zakir Shaheen Mirza.
“Consequent upon completion of their basic or district practical training, the adjustment of these Deputy Superintendents of Police has been ordered with immediate effect,” read the order.
Further, as per order, Zakir Shaheen Mirza DySP under orders of transfer to PC Chadoora in terms of PHQ Order No 704 of 2022 dated February 25, 2022 has been posted as DySP IR-2nd Battalion against available vacancy.
“The concerned supervisory officers are directed to relieve the officers for their new places of posting immediately and submit compliance report to PHQ,” ordered the DGP.