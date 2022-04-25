4 explosions in Rajouri’s Kotranka in last 28 days put security on tenterhooks

After these four explosions, the security agencies and forces are now on their toes as there is no major investigation related development in any of the cases.

Official sources said that separate cases have been registered after these explosions in respective Police stations with special teams of police conducting investigations with different intelligence agencies, other security forces are also carrying out a parallel investigation.

"However there is no major or concrete lead in investigation of any of these cases which is becoming a worrisome factor for security setup," said official sources.

The sources said the investigation not yielding any results along with consecutive explosions, with some even in rural areas putting security establishment in a state of worry.