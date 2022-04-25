4 explosions in Rajouri’s Kotranka in last 28 days put security on tenterhooks

Rajouri: Four consecutive explosions in the last twenty eight days in areas of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri have put security forces on tenterhooks, while no major breakthrough has yet been reported in any of the cases.
All these explosions have taken place in late evening hours and aimed to inflict human casualties, officials said.
Among these four explosions, one took place on Sunday late evening at Shahpur Kandi village of Budhal police station in which two labourers working for a tent house got injured whereas two non-local person had receive injuries in explosion that took place on April 19 at Jaglanoo village of Kotranka.
Earlier, on March 26, two explosions took place in Kotranka town near Kandi police station in which however no injury or loss of life took place.
After these four explosions, the security agencies and forces are now on their toes as there is no major investigation related development in any of the cases.
Official sources said that separate cases have been registered after these explosions in respective Police stations with special teams of police conducting investigations with different intelligence agencies, other security forces are also carrying out a parallel investigation.
"However there is no major or concrete lead in investigation of any of these cases which is becoming a worrisome factor for security setup," said official sources.
The sources said the investigation not yielding any results along with consecutive explosions, with some even in rural areas putting security establishment in a state of worry.
"Senior officers of both police and other establishments visited the explosion sites recently and took stock of the situation also but everyone is devoid of any major Investigation lead so far." they said.
Pertinent to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district issued a statement after these explosions and informed that investigation into the matter was going on.
Meanwhile, officials of the health department said that two labourers who sustained injuries in the explosion on Sunday evening were hospitalised in the civil hospital of the area where they are receiving medical aid.
"Both are out of danger and properly responding to treatment." they said.