4 feared dead in Kishtwar landslide

Ramban: Four persons including a JCB operator are feared to have died after a landslide hit a JCB during excavation work at the under-construction Rattle Power Project site in Drabshalla, Kishtwar on Saturday.
Officials said that a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Rattle Power Project, Darashalla, a JCB operator was trapped under the debris.
They said that soon after the incident, six persons rushed to the spot for rescuing the JCB operator who was trapped under the debris but a fresh landslide at the same spot resulted in all getting trapped under the debris including workers and an ASI of Police.
Soon after the incident, rescue teams of local volunteers and Police reached the spot and tried to rescue the trapped persons.
The officials said the body of the JCB operator was recovered.
Police identified the deceased JCB operator as Manoj Kumar Parihar, son of Hari Lal of Gujjar Kothan, Drabshalla.
The rescue teams also extricated five injured rescuers and shifted them to hospital.
They said rescue operation was still on to extricate the bodies of the remaining trapped persons.
Union Minister Jitender Singh tweeted that efforts were being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he was deeply anguished by the mishap at Drabshalla.
“My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Army, SDRF, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. District administration directed to provide all necessary assistance,” the LG tweeted.
Meanwhile, a body was recovered from the spot while five injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospitals.
The rescue operation was on till late Saturday evening.