4 feared dead in Kishtwar landslide

Ramban: Four persons including a JCB operator are feared to have died after a landslide hit a JCB during excavation work at the under-construction Rattle Power Project site in Drabshalla, Kishtwar on Saturday.

Officials said that a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Rattle Power Project, Darashalla, a JCB operator was trapped under the debris.

They said that soon after the incident, six persons rushed to the spot for rescuing the JCB operator who was trapped under the debris but a fresh landslide at the same spot resulted in all getting trapped under the debris including workers and an ASI of Police.