4 foreign terrorists killed in Poonch encounter

Rajouri: Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Poonch district of Pir Panjal region, Police and Army said Tuesday.
Addressing a joint news conference at Surankote, Sector Commander of Rashtriya Rifles, Brig M P Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma said that four terrorists were killed in a n encounter that broke out on Monday evening at Sindrah village of Poonch district during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).
Brig Singh said that the killing of four foreign terrorists has once again demonstrated the resolve of the Indian security apparatus, particularly the Indian Army in maintaining stability, prosperity, and progress in the region.
“Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months as part of Operation Trinetra and as part of the same operation, on Sunday, input was received about the movement of unidentified persons in the general area of Sindhrah, Bachianwali, and Maidana villages,” he said.
Singh said that the area was cordoned and on Monday, specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near Sindarah village of Surankote, Poonch was received.
“Based on this intelligence, the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, further launched a specific CASO of this area,” he said. “After establishing an effective cordon, the troops commenced their search and approached village Sindrah.”
Singh said that four terrorists, who had taken shelter in the forest near the village, opened indiscriminate fire at the approaching troops who retaliated and pinned down the terrorists in the area.
He said that the cordon was then readjusted to deny any escape to the terrorists.
“Special forces were also inducted to augment the operation. The terrorists making use of the terrain, forest foliage, and inclement weather kept opening fire at our troops in a desperate attempt to break the cordon,” Singh said. “However the troops in cordon continued to be on the highest alert to prevent the trapped terrorist from escaping.”
He said that on Tuesday morning, a detailed search of the area was carried out that resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition comprising 4 AK series rifles with 8 magazines and 196 rounds, 2 9-mm pistols with 3 magazines and 24 rounds.
Singh said that the bodies of the four terrorists were also found in the area.
He said that the AK rifles found with the terrorists have Chinese markings and pistols have Pakistan markings.
"The presence of such heavily armed terrorists in hinterland is indicative of attempts to destabilise the region, and if not killed in time, these terrorists could have carried out major terrorist incidents,” Singh said.
He said that the forces would not sit until the last terrorist in the area was killed killed.
“The Army along with J&K Police and the other agencies will continue their operations with renewed vigour to kill the remaining terrorists operating in the area," Singh said. “We won't sit until the last terrorist in the area is killed.”
He said that the recent terror incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sarla and Nowshera sectors alludes to a bigger game plan of spreading instability in the region.
Addressing the news conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma said that the forces would keep working to once again make Poonch terror free.
Grenades, IED recovered in Mendhar village
Meanwhile, security forces recovered three hand grenades and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an operation in a village in Mendhar, Poonch.
Officials said that the ammunition had been recovered from Kala Jhula forest near Naka Manjari village.