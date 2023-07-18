4 foreign terrorists killed in Poonch encounter

Rajouri: Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Poonch district of Pir Panjal region, Police and Army said Tuesday.

Addressing a joint news conference at Surankote, Sector Commander of Rashtriya Rifles, Brig M P Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma said that four terrorists were killed in a n encounter that broke out on Monday evening at Sindrah village of Poonch district during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).

Brig Singh said that the killing of four foreign terrorists has once again demonstrated the resolve of the Indian security apparatus, particularly the Indian Army in maintaining stability, prosperity, and progress in the region.

“Indian Army has been continuing relentless operations in the past three months as part of Operation Trinetra and as part of the same operation, on Sunday, input was received about the movement of unidentified persons in the general area of Sindhrah, Bachianwali, and Maidana villages,” he said.

Singh said that the area was cordoned and on Monday, specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near Sindarah village of Surankote, Poonch was received.

“Based on this intelligence, the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, further launched a specific CASO of this area,” he said. “After establishing an effective cordon, the troops commenced their search and approached village Sindrah.”

Singh said that four terrorists, who had taken shelter in the forest near the village, opened indiscriminate fire at the approaching troops who retaliated and pinned down the terrorists in the area.

He said that the cordon was then readjusted to deny any escape to the terrorists.