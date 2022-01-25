4 from J&K, Ladakh get Padma Shri
Jammu: Four persons from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories figured in the list of the prestigious Padma Shri awards announced by the Centre on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday.
Among them from J&K included Vishwamurti Shastri from Jammu, a litterateur, an astrologer and the former Principal Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (deemed university) Jammu under the category of “Literature and Education” and a renowned martial art coach from Bandipora Faisal Ali Dar under Sports category.
From Ladakh, Tsering Namgyal was chosen for Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of “Art” and renowned Balti poet, writer Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat under the category of “Literature and Education.”
Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended their greetings to them for their distinguished achievements.
“I share the nation’s pride in the announcement of Padma Vibhushan for late Gen Bipin Rawat. Heartiest congratulations for Padma Vibhushan to late Shri Kalyan Singhji. My felicitation for Padma Bhushan to Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Krishna Ella & Smt Suchitra Ella (duo), Shri Satya Nadella, Shri Sundararajan Pillai, Shri Cyrus Poonawalla, Padma Shri to Shri Vishwamurti Shastri, Faisal Ali Dar, Shri Tsering Namgyal, Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat and all the other distinguished Padma awardees,” Dr Singh tweeted.
“Heartiest congratulations to Padma awardees Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad (Padma Bhushan). Shri Vishwamurti Shastri (Padma Shri) and Shri Faisal Ali Dar (Padma Shri) for their valuable contribution in the field of Public Affairs, Literature & Education and Sports,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his official Twitter handle.