4 from J&K, Ladakh get Padma Shri

Jammu: Four persons from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories figured in the list of the prestigious Padma Shri awards announced by the Centre on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Among them from J&K included Vishwamurti Shastri from Jammu, a litterateur, an astrologer and the former Principal Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (deemed university) Jammu under the category of “Literature and Education” and a renowned martial art coach from Bandipora Faisal Ali Dar under Sports category.