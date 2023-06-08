4 IAS, IPS officers from J&K among 59 transferred by MHA

Jammu: Four senior officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) from Jammu and Kashmir were among 59 officers transferred and posted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Through a separate order, MHA also ordered the transfers of seven IPS officers including B Srinivasan (IPS), presently posted at J&K as Commandant General, J&K HG/D &SDRF.

As per MHA order, four IAS, IPS officers transferred from J&K included Mining Secretary Amit Sharma (IAS) to Ladakh, DC Kupwara Sagar D Dattaray (IAS) to DNH &DC, Ashish Kumar Mishra (IPS) to Delhi, Sudhanshu Verma (IPS) to Delhi, SP Ramban Mohita Sharma (IPS) to Delhi. Meanwhile, Saurabh Mani Tripathi (IAS) has been transferred from DNH&DD to J&K.