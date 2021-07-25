4 IEDs recovered during Kupwara CASO

Kupwara: Security forces on Sunday recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a search operation in Nadernagh Awoora area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said that acting on a specific tipoff Cordon-And-Search-Operation (CASO) was carried jointly by police and army in the area. During CASO, four IEDs and four bundles of wire, concealed under a big stone, were recovered. Each bundle contained around 10-meter wire.

He said that a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot to defuse the IEDs. “The material recovered will be thoroughly assessed,” he added.

The CASO was going on when the last reports came in.