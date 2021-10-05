4 IFS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of four IFS officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Sanjeev Verma, S. Senthil Kumar, IFS on joining in UT of J&K from deputation has been posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation Act), relieving Sarvesh Rai, IFS of the additional charge of Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation Act).

Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain, IFS under orders of transfer to UT of Ladakh has been posted as Conservator of Forest, Central Circle in the office of PCCF, J&K relieving Irfan Ali Shah, IFS of the additional charge of the post.

Satpal, IFS presently posted as Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Jammu vice Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain, IFS.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Singh, IFS presently posted as Conservator of Forest, Research Circle, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Conservator of Forest, Chenab Circle vice Satpal, IFS. The charge of Conservator of Forest, Research Circle, Jammu will be looked after by Showkat Ali Chowdhary, IFS, Conservator of Forest, Agrostology in addition to his own duties.