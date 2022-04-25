4 inspectors transferred, posted in Ramban

Ramban: Superintendent of Police Ramban, Mohita Sharma on Monday transferred four inspectors to Ramban district.

According to an order issued from District Police Headquarter Ramban, in the interest of administration SHO Police Station Banihal Inspector Neam Ul Haq has been transferred and posted to SHO Police Station Batote.

Inspector Muneer Ahmed Khan has been transferred from Police Station Gool and posted to SHO Police Station Banihal.