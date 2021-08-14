4 Jaish militants arrested in Jammu

He said that the police recovered one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades from his possession. His truck, used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley, was also seized.

“On his disclosure, three more Jaish terrorists were arrested,” ADGP said. They also included Ijahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, son of Intejar Khan, resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli (Uttar Pradesh).

“He disclosed that the Jaish commander Munazir alias Shahid in Pakistan had asked him to collect weapons, to be dropped by a drone, from Amritsar,” informed the ADGP.

He said, “He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of the Panipat oil refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked to do the reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi but was arrested before he could accomplish this task.”

Besides him, the ADGP said two accomplices were also arrested namely Touseef Ahmed Shah alias Showket and Adnan, son of Ghulam Mohammed Shah, resident of Jeff, Shopian district.

The ADGP said, “He was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist Abrar in Pakistan to get an accommodation in Jammu which he did.”

“He was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. He was told that the IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task,” informed the ADGP.

He also identified another militant namely Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, son of Musthaq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Bandzoo in Pulwama who was also arrested in the case.

Quoting the preliminary investigation, the ADGP said, “He was the fruit merchant from Kashmir who was constantly in touch with Shahid of Jaish in Pakistan and had introduced Ijahar Khan to him. He was further doing recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir valley and in the rest of the country.” Further work on the remaining module was in progress, he added.