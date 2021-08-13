4 JKAS officers among 6 transferred

Jammu: The government on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of six officers including 4 JKAS officers, with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Smita Sethi, JKAS, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. She will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Atul Sharma, Managing Director, SICOP, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Secretary/CEO, KVIB, against an available vacancy.

Through a separate order Tej Krishan. Bhat, JKAS, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and FarmersS Welfare.

Ashok Kumar Pandita, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, with immediate effect.

As per a separate GAD order, Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department will hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.