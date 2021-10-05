4 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfers and postings of four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers while two officers were assigned the additional charge with immediate effect.

As per order, GAD transferred Assistant Commissioner (Central), with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Kulbhushan Khajuria JKAS and he would await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

As per another GAD order, Joint Director, Handlooms, Kashmir, Nargis Suraiya, JKAS, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodhpathri, relieving Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam of the additional charge of the post.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS will hold charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir headquarter at Anantnag, Bilal Khurshid, JKAS, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Yusmarg, against an available vacancy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, will hold charge of the post of Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, Navdeep Wazir, JKAS, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, relieving Rakesh Kumar, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah of the additional charge of the post.