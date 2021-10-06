4 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday transferred and posted four JKAS officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Nazim Zai Khan, JKAS, Secretary in the Skill Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, relieving Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department of the additional charge of the post.

Rajesh Kumar Basotra, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Through a separate order, Chand Kishore Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Chowki Choura, has been transferred. He would await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Varinder Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chowki Choura, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, J&K Home department, in terms of section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and as a provisional measure, transferred Shahid Mustafa Malik, a senior Prosecuting Officer, appointed as Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) in the Magisterial Courts of Rajouri. His services were placed at the disposal of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, on deputation basis.

“The officer shall be deemed to have been relieved and shall report to the Home Department, UT of Ladakh for further posting. He shall handover the case files to Mohammad Syed, who has been appointed as Assistant Public Prosecutor in his place, vide notification No. S.O 339 dated October 5,2021,” read a Home department order.