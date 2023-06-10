4 Kashmiris among 5 with links to Islamic State arrested: DGP Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police have arrested five persons including a woman from Porbandar with alleged links to proscribed international terror outfit the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) an affiliate of the Islamic State.

Gujarat Police said on Saturday that the arrests were made as part of a special operation and raids were still underway.

Addressing a news conference here, Director General of Police (DGP) Gujarat Vikas Sahay said that the officials of the ATS of the Gujarat Police had received information that three of the terrorists linked to the ISKP were planning to leave India via Gujarat.

“It is a banned terrorist organisation, Islamic State - Khorasan Province. Three terrorists affiliated with this organisation were planning to leave from Porbandar via the waterway,” the DGP said.

“This information was received by the ATS of Gujarat Police. The information was properly processed and further developed,” the Police official said.

“Acting on the tip-off, a team of Gujarat ATS early morning of June 9, set up a watch at Porbandar railway station and identified the three youth and held them and questioned them,” the DGP said. “The three arrested from Porbandar were identified as Ubaid Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl, and Muhammad Hajim Shah, all natives of Srinagar.”