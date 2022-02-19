4 killed in Kathua road mishap

Jammu: At least four persons were killed in a road mishap in Bani area of Kathua district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Police said that driver of the ill-fated car lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve following which the vehicle plunged into a gorge.
In this road mishap, police said, three persons lost their lives on the spot and a fourth injured person also succumbed to his injuries. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary room of the nearby hospital for the legal formalities.
Meanwhile, inquest proceedings in this regard have been initiated by the police and further investigation has been initiated.