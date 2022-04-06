4 KPs among 14 Hindus killed in J&K since 2019: MHA

New Delhi: Four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai also said that 34 people belonging to minority communities were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years., including 11 in 2021.

Replying to questions in the upper house, the minister said that after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, 2105 migrants have returned to Kashmir valley for taking up jobs provided under the Prime Minister's Development Package.