4 members of a family die in Kishtwar

Bhaderwah: Four members of a nomadic Bakerwal family including three females died when a tree fell on their tent in Keshwan area of Kishtwar on Thursday.

“Following heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday, a big pine tree fell on a tent in the Bhalna area of Keshwan forests, 50 km from Kishtwar town,” an official said.

The nomadic Bakerwal family on seasonal migration was moving towards Dachan along with their sheep and goats.

They halted the onward journey due to rain and erected their tent at Bhalna forests.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that four persons including 3 females died on the spot in Bhalna area of Keshwan when a tree fell on their tent.