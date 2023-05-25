4 members of a family die in Kishtwar
Bhaderwah: Four members of a nomadic Bakerwal family including three females died when a tree fell on their tent in Keshwan area of Kishtwar on Thursday.
“Following heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday, a big pine tree fell on a tent in the Bhalna area of Keshwan forests, 50 km from Kishtwar town,” an official said.
The nomadic Bakerwal family on seasonal migration was moving towards Dachan along with their sheep and goats.
They halted the onward journey due to rain and erected their tent at Bhalna forests.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir that four persons including 3 females died on the spot in Bhalna area of Keshwan when a tree fell on their tent.
“Police immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation,” Yadav said. “The bodies are being taken to the hospital for legal formalities.”
He said that an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 had been given to the family of deceased persons from the Red Cross Society.
The dead have been identified as Nazir Ahmad, 55, son of Chata Bakerwal; his wife Nissara Begum; Maimuna Begum, wife of Muhammad Sharief, and Shama Begum, wife of Kalu, all residents of Gathi Barwal, Kathua.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family.
“The loss of four members of a tribal nomadic family in a tragic mishap in Kishtwar as a result of a massive tree falling on their tent is heart-wrenching. I wish success to the ongoing rescue and relief operation. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with the bereaved. All possible assistance should be provided to the affected,” Abdullah said.
Azad said that the death of four members of a Bakerwal family after a tree fell on their tent in Kishtwar was a tragedy beyond words.
“I express my condolences to the Bakerwal family and appreciate the locals for their rescue operation and to our Vice Chairman G M Saroori, who is personally monitoring the situation. I request the administration for all possible support and compensation to the bereaved families,” he said.