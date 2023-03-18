4 migrant workers die, 34 injured in Awantipora accident

Awantipora: Four migrant workers died while 34 sustained injuries in an accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Saleem, son of Allawudin, Raj Kumar, son of Shiv Das, Kaisar Alam, son of Mazharul Haq, and Naseer-ud-Din, son of Aslam Ansari, all residents of Bihar.

The accident occurred at Gooripora village, 5 km from Awanitpora town when a bus, carrying non-local workers to Srinagar from Jammu, overturned possibly after slamming into a divider, leaving four persons dead and injuring 34 others.