4 of a family die in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Four members of a family lost their lives when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Chenani in Udhampur district on Monday.

Police said that the driver of a car (JK19 1449) on its way to Jammu from Sangaldan lost control over the wheel and the car plunged into a deep gorge at Champeri in Chenani area of Udhampur.

Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

However, two persons were pronounced dead at Community Heath Centre (CHC) Chenani and two critically injured were rushed to the District Hospital Udhampur.