4 of a family die of asphyxiation in Banihal

Banihal: Four members of a family including three minors were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Chopanpora, Chaknarwa village of Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday morning.

The dead include a mother, a son, and two daughters.

All four were sleeping in the kitchen of the house.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam told Greater Kashmir that the mother along with three children was found dead in Chaknarwa Panchyat of Chopanpora.

Police took custody of the bodies and shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal for conducting a post-mortem and other legal formalities.