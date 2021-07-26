4 of family feared drowned in Ramban

Ramban: Four members of a family were feared drowned, one person was killed and twelve labourers from UP sustained injuries in two separate accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Monday.

In the first incident, one passenger died while 12 others, all labourers from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (UP) were injured when the Tempo Traveller, they were travelling in, collided with a truck near Chamalwas in Banihal early this morning.

The second tragedy struck when the four members of a family went missing after the car in which they were travelling fell into river Chenab at Mehar near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this afternoon.

Police said a car (Swift Dzire), bearing registration number JK02CM-7664, en route to Jammu from Kashmir went out of control and plunged into river Chenab. After getting information, rescue teams of police, SDRF and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the occupants of the car.

After a two-hour long rescue and search operation, they found nothing, except a bag on the embankment of river Chenab. Police identified those feared drowned as Rakesh Kumar, his wife Asha Rani and their two minor sons Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat, residents of Paloura Jammu.