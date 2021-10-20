4 OGWs arrested during raids at multiple places: NIA

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it carried searches at eleven locations in four districts of Kashmir Valley and arrested four alleged OGWs in militant “conspiracy case”.

The NIA in a statement said: Searches were carried in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts. Four more accused persons identified as Suhail Ahmad Thokar r/o Kulgam, Kamran Ashraf Reshi r/o Hazratbal, Srinagar, Rayid Bashir r/o Srinagar and Hanan Gulzar Dar r/o Srinagar were arrested.”