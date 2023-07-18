4 terrorist associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Four terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Budgam on Tuesday, Police said.

Police said that it along with the Army (62 RR) arrested the four terrorist associates in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

It said that the four had been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Rashid of Gondipora, Beerwah; Azhar Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad of Chewdara, Beerwah; Irfan Ahmad Sofi, son of Abdul Rashid of Arwah, Beerwah; and Abrar Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Ahad of Arwah Beerwah, all linked to the LeT.

Police said that incriminating material was recovered from their possession, which had been seized and taken into case records for further investigation.