4 terrorists killed in Awantipora, Bijbehara gunfights

Srinagar: Four terrorists including a foreigner were killed in Awantipora and Bijbehara gunfights in south Kashmir on Tuesday and Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar said that they were planning a Fidayeen attack on the security forces.
The first gunfight took place in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag in which a terrorist was killed.
The gunfight started after Police and Army cordoned off the area for the search operation.
“01 #terrorist killed in #Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. #Encounter in #Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
According to Police, as the search party proceeded toward the suspected spot, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
Police said that in the ensuing gunfight, a local terrorist identified as Shakir Ahmad, son of Habibullah of Ladermud was killed.
As per the Police records, the killed terrorist was linked to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, security forces, and civilian atrocities.
In another gunfight, three terrorists including a foreigner were in the Khandipora area of Awantipora.
The gunfight broke out after the 55 RR of the Army and Police cordoned off the area.
As the joint party approached the suspected spot the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the search party which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
“03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter. Identification being ascertained. As per our source, 1 is FT & 1 local militant of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several militant crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us (sic)," ADGP Kashmir said in another tweet. "LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed militants. As per source, he along with FT was going for fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major militant incident (sic)."
According to Police, among the killed terrorists, the identification of the third killed terrorist was being ascertained.
As per the Police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of an ASI of CRPF and 2 RPF personnel.
According to Police sources, Mukhtiyar Bhat along with a foreign terrorist was going for a Fidayeen attack on the security forces’ camp.
Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and a pistol was recovered from the gunfight site.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulates the joint forces for successful operations and termed this as a big success for the forces.
He said that Police and Army in Awantipora had averted a major terror incident.
“I also congratulate SSP Srinagar and his team for averting a major tragedy on Srinagar highway by recovering a 10-kg IED from Rangreth,” the ADGP Kashmir said.
He said that 167 terrorists had been killed this year so far while 171 terrorists had been killed last year.