4 terrorists killed in Awantipora, Bijbehara gunfights

Srinagar: Four terrorists including a foreigner were killed in Awantipora and Bijbehara gunfights in south Kashmir on Tuesday and Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar said that they were planning a Fidayeen attack on the security forces.

The first gunfight took place in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag in which a terrorist was killed.

The gunfight started after Police and Army cordoned off the area for the search operation.

“01 #terrorist killed in #Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. #Encounter in #Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.