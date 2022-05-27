4 terrorists killed in Awantipora, Srinagar encounters

Srinagar: Four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in Awantipora and Srinagar in overnight encounters, while Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that killers of artiste Amreen Bhat have been neutralised.

“Police along with security forces have neutralised four terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in twin anti-terrorist operations including killers of artiste Amreen Bhat in Srinagar and Awantipora,” he said.

“Besides, 1 hybrid terrorist has been arrested along with arms/ammunition in Bemina area of Srinagar.”