4 terrorists killed in Awantipora, Srinagar encounters

Srinagar: Four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in Awantipora and Srinagar in overnight encounters, while Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that killers of artiste Amreen Bhat have been neutralised.
“Police along with security forces have neutralised four terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in twin anti-terrorist operations including killers of artiste Amreen Bhat in Srinagar and Awantipora,” he said.
“Besides, 1 hybrid terrorist has been arrested along with arms/ammunition in Bemina area of Srinagar.”
AWANTIPORA ENCOUNTER:
On Thursday evening, on a specific input generated by Awantipora Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Aghanzipora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Police, Army (55RR) and CRPF (130Bn) in the said area.
During the operation, the senior police officer said, as the joint search party was laying cordon around a cluster of houses, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.
In the ensuing encounter, he said two local terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat resident of Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam and Farhan Habib resident of Hakripora, Pulwama linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.
“Both the killed terrorists were recently joined terror ranks and were involved in killing of artist Amreen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam on the directions of LeT Commander Lateef,” he said.
SRINAGAR ENCOUNTER:
The Kashmir police chief said Srinagar police received an input about movement of terrorists from south Kashmir to Srinagar and tracked their presence in Soura area of Srinagar.
“A special and small team of Srinagar Police launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained and search party proceeded towards suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.
IGP Kashmir said in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik both residents of Trenz Shopian.
As per police records both the killed terrorist were categorised terrorists and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces.
Incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from both the sites of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
IGP Kashmir has congratulated the joint teams of Police, Security Forces for their valour and determination to neutralise and avenge the killing of artiste Amreen Bhat within 24 hours of the terrorist attack on her. “These operations as a big success and said that during past three days 10 terrorists including 3 from JeM and 7 from LeT proscribed terror outfits have been neutralised in the Kashmir valley,” he said.
Meanwhile, in another action, Srinagar Police along with security forces have arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Bemina area along with arms and ammunition.
Acting on a specific tip-off about the movement of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a joint checkpoint was established by Srinagar Police, 2 RR and valley QAT CRPF at Bemina Crossing.
An individual suspiciously approaching towards the checkpoint was challenged who tried to flee from spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party.
He has been identified himself as Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Gund Brath Sopore. On his personal search, 1 Pistol, 1 magazine and 5 live rounds were recovered from his possession.
Preliminary investigation revealed that, the arrested accused was working as a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT outfit and was involved in delivering pistols in Srinagar to carry out targeted killings.
A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Bemina and further investigation is in progress, Police said.