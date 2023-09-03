4-year-old mauled by leopard in Udhampur

Ramban: A four-year-old minor girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Narore Panchari in Udhampur on Sunday.

Police said the 4-year-old girl Kritika Devi, daughter of Danish Kumar was taken away by a leopard from the premises of her house in Banjala village in Nirol around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, people from adjoining areas reached the spot and informed the Police and Wildlife Department Udhampur.

After receiving information, locals, Police and Wildlife Department officials reached the spot and launched a joint search operation to trace out the girl in adjoining dense forest-covered areas.

They said that the mutilated body of the minor was recovered around 2 km away in forests after several hours in the early hours of Sunday.

Later, her body was shifted to GMC Udhampur for conducting postmortem and other legal formalities.