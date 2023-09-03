4-year-old mauled by leopard in Udhampur

Ramban: A four-year-old minor girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Narore Panchari in Udhampur on Sunday.
Police said the 4-year-old girl Kritika Devi, daughter of Danish Kumar was taken away by a leopard from the premises of her house in Banjala village in Nirol around 8:30 pm on Saturday.
As soon as the news of the incident spread, people from adjoining areas reached the spot and informed the Police and Wildlife Department Udhampur.
After receiving information, locals, Police and Wildlife Department officials reached the spot and launched a joint search operation to trace out the girl in adjoining dense forest-covered areas.
They said that the mutilated body of the minor was recovered around 2 km away in forests after several hours in the early hours of Sunday.
Later, her body was shifted to GMC Udhampur for conducting postmortem and other legal formalities.
Locals have demanded the Wildlife Department Udhampur to deploy additional teams to the area and lay traps for capturing wild beasts roaming near the habitations of the forest areas of Panchari.
They said they were living in fear due to the large presence of wild beasts in the area.
The Wildlife Department teams who have been stationed in the area since Saturday night laid traps at several places to capture the wild beasts roaming in the area.
“Keep watch on children and do not allow them to venture out alone in the morning and evening hours,” the Wildlife Department officials said.
They said their teams were on the job to capture the wild beasts.