40-hour long Baramulla encounter ends

Srinagar: The two-day long Baramulla encounter ended on Friday evening after recovery of three bodies of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, police said.

The encounter broke out in the Malwah Kunzer area of Baramulla on Thursday morning after Budgam, Baramulla Police and 62 RR cordoned off the area to trace the militants.

Five security forces personnel have received minor injuries during the gunfight. The killed militants were identified by police as LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, Hilal Ahmad Sheik and Faisal Dar.