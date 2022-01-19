40 testing teams deployed at Lakhanpur

IS STAF-CRUNCH HINDERING MANAGEMENT OF COVID?

Is the administration confronting any staff crunch to manage passenger rush at the Gateway of J&K, which at times even leads to ugly incidents of stray nature as was witnessed in the last week of December?

On the intervening night of December 24 and 25, an unruly crowd, enraged over “inordinate delay in getting RT-PCR reports” had vandalised COVID testing counters and also manhandled staff deputed at Lakhanpur.

Responding to the question with reference to this particular incident, DC Kathua clarifies, “No. Let me be very clear - that particular incident had not happened because of staff crunch. It happened because of disruption in rail traffic and the number of incoming passengers had crossed 48,000. This number becomes unmanageable for us too.”

“Coming back to the staff crunch issue, yes, that’s a problem of general nature. It will remain so when we’ve to pool in our employees from one district i.e., Kathua only. If we remove medical staff, doctors or other employees from one place and shift to another place, there will be hue and cry over the shifting...so I suppose that problem is confronted by all of us. But we’ve no option but to manage within our resources only. On that account, there cannot be a question of “manageable or not manageable.” That front, we’ve to manage anyhow and we’ve to live with that as long as COVID is there, there’s no other way out. We’ve to shift some staff at our disposal to attend to COVID, vaccination duties also and then the other side will be lopsided, left with less staff or crunch, but that is the situation in every district, across J&K rather across India in the times of pandemic,” Yadav adds.

Regarding questions pertaining to health facilities in the district to deal with COVID pandemic, he comes out with a response which gives confidence to tackle any situation.