400 Parliament staffers test positive

The development comes days before the Budget session of Parliament, which usually begins at the end of January.

After the surge in cases among employees, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staffers.

According to the latest directions, 50 per cent of officials and staff below the rank of undersecretary or executive officer are required to work from home till the end of this month.

They constitute about 65 per cent of the total employees.