41 dengue cases reported in J&K, 29 from Jammu district

Jammu: As many as 29 dengue cases have been reported from Jammu district and two infected patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Bakshi Nagar specified ward, after deterioration in their health.

So far, 41 dengue cases have emerged across J&K.

“Jammu district has reported most of the dengue cases. Here the number of cases has gone up to 29. Of these, one case from Jammu district was reported today at the hospital,” said an official, quoting figures of GMC Hospital, Jammu.

The official said, “Two dengue patients were admitted to the hospital’s ward number 3 after their condition deteriorated.”

He said, “Today, as many as 15 dengue samples were taken for tests. Out of them, a woman was tested positive for dengue thus taking total cases, in Jammu district alone, to 29.”