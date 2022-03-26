41st Senior National Archery Championship | Jammu and Kashmir witnessing sporting revolution: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed sportspersons, sports officials at the first-ever national archery championship being held at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the great sporting spectacle honors skill, concentration and endurance. ‘More than winning or losing, it is sportsmanship that defines the true spirit of this game’, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister, with ample resources and strength, efforts are being made to fulfill the aspirations of farmers, women, youth, and sportspersons of J&K with utmost seriousness through fast decisions and formulation of requisite policies.