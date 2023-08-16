42 dengue cases detected in Jammu; 56 across J&K

Jammu: The number of suspected dengue cases in Jammu has gone up to 42, out of total 56 such cases reported across Jammu and Kashmir so far.

“Three dengue cases, involving one female child and two adults, were detected today in Jammu hospitals. A total of 91 dengue tests were conducted and three of them tested dengue positive,” the official figures, available with Greater Kashmir, revealed.

As per the figures, Jammu district has the highest number of dengue cases i.e., 42 followed by Udhampur with three cases; 2 cases have been registered in Samba; 2 in Kathua; 2 in Poonch and one in Reasi.

Till date, 56 dengue cases have been detected across J&K, out of 3044 samples collected at different hospitals.

“We are working in coordination and accordingly, we have made all the preparations with regard to the treatment of dengue patients,” said Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

He said, “We have designated wards in GMC hospital Jammu and SMGS hospital at Shalamar. Besides, we have ensured availability of platelets and accordingly, have geared up blood banks in both hospitals.”