42 dengue cases detected in Jammu; 56 across J&K

Jammu: The number of suspected dengue cases in Jammu has gone up to 42, out of total 56 such cases reported across Jammu and Kashmir so far.
“Three dengue cases, involving one female child and two adults, were detected today in Jammu hospitals. A total of 91 dengue tests were conducted and three of them tested dengue positive,” the official figures, available with Greater Kashmir, revealed.
As per the figures, Jammu district has the highest number of dengue cases i.e., 42 followed by Udhampur with three cases; 2 cases have been registered in Samba; 2 in Kathua; 2 in Poonch and one in Reasi.
Till date, 56 dengue cases have been detected across J&K, out of 3044 samples collected at different hospitals.
“We are working in coordination and accordingly, we have made all the preparations with regard to the treatment of dengue patients,” said Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta.
He said, “We have designated wards in GMC hospital Jammu and SMGS hospital at Shalamar. Besides, we have ensured availability of platelets and accordingly, have geared up blood banks in both hospitals.”
“However, the blood banks require volunteer donors to ensure early recovery of the dengue infected patients who suffer because of drop in platelet count. But there is no need to panic even if one is infected with dengue. They just need to get admitted immediately at the hospital as we are fully prepared to handle such cases,” he said.
Meanwhile, Head of Department, Blood Bank, Dr Meena Sidhu said, “The patients, having platelets more than 10000, do not require platelets most of the time. This should always be done on physician’s advice.”
“The blood centre is fully equipped and has facilities for platelet apheresis (process of collecting platelets),” she said while requesting the public to come forward for voluntary blood donation and voluntary platelet apheresis.
Dr Sandeep Dogra, HoD Microbiology said, “The facility for NS1 Elisa test recommended by the government to test dengue is available in GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals. We are collecting samples from various spots in GMC Jammu so that early treatment can be started.”