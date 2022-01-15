42 medicos test positive at GMC Srinagar hospitals

Notably, the Health and Medical Education Department has decided to keep all the hospitals under the medical college operational for routine patient care. Prof Rashid said that the OPDs and other facilities at the hospital will continue to run as normal on Monday.

However, she said that elective surgeries have been stalled at the hospitals in order to reduce the load on human resources and conserve beds

On Friday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole had issued directions to all GMCs and the directorate of Health Services Kashmir to close down OPDs and elective surgeries in order to reserve resources for the patients that may require admission due to COVID19.