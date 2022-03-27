43-day annual Amarnath yatra to begin on June 30

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 41st Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

During the meeting, it was decided that this year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, August 11, 2022.

Further, the online registration for Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from April 11.

During the Board meeting, the Lt Governor, Members of the Board- Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj; DC Raina,Kailash Mehra Sadhu; KN Rai; KN Shrivastava; Pitambar Lal Gupta; Dr Shailesh Raina; Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and the senior officers of UT administration also had in-depth discussions on various issues on upcoming Yatra.