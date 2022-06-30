43-day long Amarnath Yatra commences

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla said that first batch of 2450 pilgrims was flagged off from Nunwan, adding that about 6200 pilgrims left for the holy cave from axis on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh told Greater Kashmir that about 7000 pilgrims left for the holy cave for darshan on first day of yatra on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims expressed happiness over the resumption of the annual pilgrimage this year after a gap of two years. In 2019, the Yatra was curtailed days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370.

The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. " We are excited as it is a matter of immense happiness that the Yatra is taking place this year and we will be able to have darshan,'' the devotees said.

The yatris were enthusiastic to see the arrangements in place. They were happy as the locals extended full support and coordination to them.