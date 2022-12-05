43% voter turnout in Hajin, Drugmulla DDC re-polls

Srinagar: Around 43 percent voting was recorded in the two District Development Consistencies (DDC) that went to re-polls on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 53.33 percent voter turnout was recorded in Hajin-A constituency in Bandipora district whereas 32.73 percent was recorded in Drugmulla constituency of Kupwara district.

He said that 42 polling stations were set up for DDC Drugmulla, which recorded a percentage of 32.73 with 10,724 votes polled against the total electorate of 32,768 including 5624 men and 5100 women exercising their franchise while 141 migrant votes were also cast at the special polling stations for Kashmiri migrants set up at GMS Jagti, GGHS Patta Bohri, and GMS Model Higher Secondary School Udhampur.