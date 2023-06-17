4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Doda

Bhaderwah / Ramban: An earthquake shook the mountainous Doda district on Saturday, triggering panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

The quake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, struck the Doda belt at 9:55 pm, Meteorological Department officials said.

According to an image shared by National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, eighth since Tuesday, was in Rainda village, 1 km east of Bhaderwah town.

“The quake hit at a magnitude of 4.4, at a latitude of 33.04 degrees north and

longitude of 75.70 east with 18 km depth,” officials said.

“As of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property," Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary told Greater Kashmir.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes when the quake rattled the picturesque Bhaderwah Valley.