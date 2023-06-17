4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Doda

Bhaderwah / Ramban: An earthquake shook the mountainous Doda district on Saturday, triggering panic among people who rushed out of their homes.
The quake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, struck the Doda belt at 9:55 pm, Meteorological Department officials said.
According to an image shared by National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, eighth since Tuesday, was in Rainda village, 1 km east of Bhaderwah town.
“The quake hit at a magnitude of 4.4, at a latitude of 33.04 degrees north and
longitude of 75.70 east with 18 km depth,” officials said.
“As of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property," Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary told Greater Kashmir.
Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes when the quake rattled the picturesque Bhaderwah Valley.
Earlier in the day, a mild earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale was reported in parts of the hilly district of Ramban.
However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported anywhere in the district.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCA), the epicenter of the tremor that occurred around 2:03 pm was 5 km below the surface in Ramban district.
People of old town Ramban said very mild tremors were felt.
They said initially they thought tremors could have been felt due to the ongoing four-lane construction works.
However, they came to know through social media and the Meteorological Department that it was an earthquake.
No damage to property has been reported anywhere in the district.
On June 13, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was reported in Doda, which left scores of residential houses, school buildings, and the government offices partially damaged.