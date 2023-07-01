4416 yatris leave from Jammu base camp

Jammu: The second batch of 4416 Amarnath Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu district for their destinations to Nunwan and Baltal on Saturday. The convoy of yatris left Jammu amid heightened security arrangements.

These yatris left the base camp in a cavalcade of 188 vehicles in which 1683 yatris left for Baltal and 2733 for Nunwan camps.

The total number of yatris who left for the Amarnath shrine cave from Jammu’s base camp in two days reached 7904.

Meanwhile, the authorities received a huge rush of yatris from across the country at Lakhanpur – the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In two days, we have registered 5100 yatris at Lakhanpur. The numbers are much higher than last year’s yatra figures in Kathua which was 35,000 for the entire yatra,” Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas told Greater Kashmir.

He said that they had established six counters for the registration of yatris, which were witnessing a heavy rush.

Minhas said that the administration had established over 358 separate toilets for men and women, and 305 washrooms across the district.

“Over 100 volunteers have been actively providing help to the yatris,” he said.

“Similarly, the facilities in the boarding and lodging centers have been improved in Kathua, which can now accommodate up to 7500 yatris for a 24-hour stay.

Last year, this facility could accommodate up to 4000 yatris,” Minhas said.