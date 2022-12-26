44,684 migrant families registered with J&K Govt: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday said that there were about 44,684 migrant households with 1,54,712 members registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRC), Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the information public in the annual report for 2021–2022.

“Due to the beginning of terrorism in J&K in the late 1980s, especially in the Kashmir division in the years 1989-90, a significant number of people, mostly Kashmiri Pandits and a smaller number of families from the Sikh and Muslim communities, migrated from their ancestral homes in the Kashmir province to Jammu and other parts of the country,” the report said.

According to the yearly report, currently, there are 1,54,712 members of 44,684 Kashmiri migrant households registered with the J&K government’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner and living in Jammu.

It said that a total of 21,333 immigrant families have made their homes across the nation, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and other cities.