44,684 migrant families registered with J&K Govt: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday said that there were about 44,684 migrant households with 1,54,712 members registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRC), Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of Home Affairs made the information public in the annual report for 2021–2022.
“Due to the beginning of terrorism in J&K in the late 1980s, especially in the Kashmir division in the years 1989-90, a significant number of people, mostly Kashmiri Pandits and a smaller number of families from the Sikh and Muslim communities, migrated from their ancestral homes in the Kashmir province to Jammu and other parts of the country,” the report said.
According to the yearly report, currently, there are 1,54,712 members of 44,684 Kashmiri migrant households registered with the J&K government’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner and living in Jammu.
It said that a total of 21,333 immigrant families have made their homes across the nation, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and other cities.
“Similarly, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, J&K government, has registered 861 Jammu migrant families totaling 4524 people, who relocated from hilly parts of the Jammu division,” the report said. “With a view to resettling Kashmiri migrants in Kashmir, the Centre has approved 3000 jobs with the J&K government under PMRP-2008 and additional 3000 jobs with the J&K government PMDP-2015.”
It said that to provide accommodation to these 6000 Kashmiri migrant employees in Kashmir, the Centre had approved construction of 6000 transit accommodation at an outlay of Rs 920 crore.
“The work on 1025 units stands completed or substantially completed while 1488 units are at different stages of construction, and work on 2744 units has been initiated,” the report said.
As per the report, under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015, financial assistance of Rs 5.50 lakh is also being disbursed to 36,384 displaced families from PoJK, Chhamb, and Niabat settled in J&K.
“The Centre has further approved similar financial assistance for inclusion of those Displaced Persons’ (DP) families who initially opted to move outside the erstwhile state of J&K but later returned and settled in J&K. A total of Rs 1428.74 crore has been disbursed to 33,068 beneficiaries so far,” the report said. “A financial assistance of Rs 5.50 lakh per family has also been approved by the Centre with an outlay of Rs 317.02 crore for 5764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) who migrated from several areas of West Pakistan in the aftermath of the partition and settled in different parts of Jammu region.”