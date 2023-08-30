4.5 lakh performed Amarnath Yatra this year

Srinagar: Chhari Mubarak (the holy mace of Lord Shiva) reached Panchtarni and would proceed towards the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday for the final puja to make the formal end to the 62-day Amarnath Yatra 2023.

An official said that the last batch of yatris left for the Amarnath cave shrine on August 23 and since then, the yatra had remained suspended.

He said that during the beginning of the yatra this year, there was a good rush of yatris, however, later it started declining with each passing day, forcing the authorities to suspend the yatra a week before its scheduled time.

“This year, the overall flow was good after several years as around 4.5 lakh yatris visited the Amarnath cave shrine,” he said.

Over the last several years, Amarnath Yatra has been witnessing lesser footfalls.

Compared to over 6 lakh yatris who visited the Amarnath cave shrine in 2012, the number came down to over 3 lakh in 2022 and 4.5 lakh this year.

This year, the 62-day yatra commenced on July 1 and would culminate with the event of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ on August 31.

The official said that a group of sages led by custodian of the holy mace Mahant Deependra Giri carrying Chhari Mubarak would reach the Amarnath cave on Thursday and spend Wednesday night at Panchtarni.